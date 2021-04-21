PUTA writes letter to VC about financial autonomy of UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) Wednesday wrote a letter to the Vice-Chancellor,University of Peshawar (UoP) about proposed provincial autonomy of the institution and said the administration was confused over the step.

The letter said that the steps taken by the Vice Chancellor of the UoP in the name of financial autonomy are causing confusion in the University of Peshawar, adding that such efforts would disturb the conducive environment of institution.

The letter added that disclosure of PUTA's proposed financial proposals by the Vice-Chancellor was unjustified and tantamount to conspiring against teachers' association.

PUTA warned to give response to any violation of the law of the country and the university through a clear legal action.