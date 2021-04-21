UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PUTA Writes Letter To VC About Financial Autonomy Of UoP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 04:10 PM

PUTA writes letter to VC about financial autonomy of UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) Wednesday wrote a letter to the Vice-Chancellor,University of Peshawar (UoP) about proposed provincial autonomy of the institution and said the administration was confused over the step.

The letter said that the steps taken by the Vice Chancellor of the UoP in the name of financial autonomy are causing confusion in the University of Peshawar, adding that such efforts would disturb the conducive environment of institution.

The letter added that disclosure of PUTA's proposed financial proposals by the Vice-Chancellor was unjustified and tantamount to conspiring against teachers' association.

PUTA warned to give response to any violation of the law of the country and the university through a clear legal action.

Related Topics

Peshawar

Recent Stories

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

2 minutes ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

8 minutes ago

Vivo Y1s Launched with 4030 mAh Battery and 6.22-I ..

10 minutes ago

Exams of Grade I to VIII to start on June 7 in 13 ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan set the target of 150 for Zimbabwe to cha ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.