Putin Appreciates Pakistan For Promoting Regional Peace: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 05:31 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Viladimir Putin in a brief meeting on sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Bishkek have discussed Afghanistan issue, situation in Middle East and Iran

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Viladimir Putin in a brief meeting on sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Bishkek have discussed Afghanistan issue, situation in middle East and Iran, and took the Russian President into confidence on Kashmir's situation.Talking to media persons,he said, the Russian President appreciated Pakistan's role and efforts for promoting regional peace and security.He said that different changes are taking place in the world but unfortunately global uncertainty is increasing.

He said the SCO forum provided an opportunity for peace, stability and regional connectivity.The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan would import 1000 megawatt electricity from Kyrgyzstan by 2021 to overcome power shortage in summer season.He said the leadership of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan also held talks on early completion of the CASA-1000 project, which would start from Kyrgyzstan and reach Afghanistan through Tajikistan and onward to Pakistan.He said that during the meetings among head of states, Pakistan signed three agreements to promote education, health and cultural activities.

