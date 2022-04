Putin Congratulates Sharif on Election as Prime Minister of Pakistan - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Pakistan's new prime minister, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Pakistan's new prime minister, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Relations between our states are friendly and constructive," Putin said in a massage, as quoted by the Kremlin.