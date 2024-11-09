Putin Extends Condolences To Pakistan Following Quetta Terror Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday conveyed his condolences to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following a devastating terrorist attack at the Quetta Railway Station.
In a letter, President Putin expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, which claimed the lives of several civilians, including women and children, and left many others injured.
He strongly condemned the “barbaric crime,” calling for justice for those responsible. He underscored Russia’s solidarity with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, reaffirming Russia’s commitment to close cooperation with Pakistani authorities in combatting extremism and protecting citizens from violent acts.
“We are determined to continue close cooperation with our Pakistani partners against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” Putin wrote.
He expressed Russia’s determination to assist in the fight against such heinous crimes and hoped that the masterminds behind the attack would be appropriately punished.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim conveyed his heartfelt condolence and sympathies over the incident.
“On behalf of Malaysia, I extend our deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, who mourn this senseless and devastating loss,” the Malaysian PM wrote on X.
He emphasized these acts of utter ruthlessness and violence, targeting both civilians and security personnel, were stark reminders of the relentless threats posed by extremism of the relentless threats posed by extremism and ideological rigidity-forces that undermine progress and peace in Muslim societies.
“Malaysia stands firmly in solidarity with the government of Pakistan in its steadfast fight against terrorism,” he added.
The government of Turkiye, condemning the terrorist attack in strongest words, extended condolences to the people of Pakistan and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
“We will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” the Turkish ministry of foreign minister said in a letter.
Recent Stories
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU shines as runner-up in All Pakistan Intervarsity Table Tennis Championship48 seconds ago
-
Man kills sister over suspicion54 seconds ago
-
DIG Ali Raza and SP Khan Zaib hold open court to address citizen’s issues57 seconds ago
-
Punjab Assembly session on Nov 111 minute ago
-
CM pays tribute to Allama Iqbal’s legacy on Iqbal Day11 minutes ago
-
CPO distributes masks among police officials11 minutes ago
-
Horse-riding school stops activities11 minutes ago
-
Certificates given to students over completion of internship21 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme21 minutes ago
-
Electric buses in five major cities soon21 minutes ago
-
Mega crackdown leads to reduction in smog: DC31 minutes ago
-
43 cases registered, 11 arrests made in smog crackdown31 minutes ago