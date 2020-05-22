UrduPoint.com
Putin Extends Condolences To Pakistan Over Karachi Plane Crash

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:34 PM

Putin Extends Condolences to Pakistan Over Karachi Plane Crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended on Friday condolences to Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the passenger plane crash in the city of Karachi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin extended on Friday condolences to Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the passenger plane crash in the city of Karachi.

The Pakistan International Airlines' aircraft crashed earlier on Friday near the Karachi airport, hitting several houses.

The Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority told Sputnik that there were 91 passengers on board. According to media reports, some passengers have survived the crash.

"Russia shares the grief of those who have lost their relatives and friends in this catastrophe and hopes for quick recovery of all the injured persons," Putin wrote in his letter to the Pakistani officials, released on the Kremlin website.

