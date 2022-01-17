UrduPoint.com

Putin, Khan Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Putin, Khan Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the fight against COVID-19 during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Issues of developing Russian-Pakistani relations in various fields, including trade, economic, energy and humanitarian spheres, as well as combating the spread of coronavirus infection were discussed," the Kremin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza praises Anushka Sharma for supporting ..

Sania Mirza praises Anushka Sharma for supporting Virat Kohli

35 seconds ago
 PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Musli ..

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Muslims

45 minutes ago
 Three Fuel Tanks Explode Near Depots of Oil Compan ..

Three Fuel Tanks Explode Near Depots of Oil Company in UAE - Police

23 minutes ago
 Belarus General Staff Says Will Conduct Surprise C ..

Belarus General Staff Says Will Conduct Surprise Check of Union State Forces Wit ..

23 minutes ago
 City traffic police start issuing driving licenses ..

City traffic police start issuing driving licenses at Hayatabad phase-III

23 minutes ago
 NEV ownership in China's Jiangsu exceeds 500,000 u ..

NEV ownership in China's Jiangsu exceeds 500,000 units

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.