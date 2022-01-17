Putin, Khan Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the fight against COVID-19 during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Issues of developing Russian-Pakistani relations in various fields, including trade, economic, energy and humanitarian spheres, as well as combating the spread of coronavirus infection were discussed," the Kremin said in a statement.