Putin, Khan Want to Coordinate Approaches to Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan held a phone conversation on Tuesday, they expressed willingness to coordinate approaches to Afghanistan, the Kremlin said.

"They discussed prospects of development of the Russian-Pakistani relations in different areas," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Khan exchanged opinions about developments in Afghanistan and expressed interest in coordinating approaches for the sake of stabilization, the Kremlin added.