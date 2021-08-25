Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Discuss Afghanistan, Stress Importance of Peace - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Afghanistan with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, stressing the importance of maintaining peace in the country and establishing an intra-Afghan dialogue, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan. When discussing the situation in Afghanistan, the importance of maintaining peace, security and prevention of violence in the country, establishing an intra-Afghan dialogue that would contribute to the formation of an inclusive government that takes into account the interests of all groups of population was emphasized," the statement says.

Putin and Khan agreed to coordinate approaches to Afghan issues, both bilaterally and multilaterally, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Khan noted the expediency of using the capabilities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the fight against terrorism and the drug threat, it said.

In addition, during the conversation, the sides touched upon the topics of the bilateral agenda, including the development of trade and economic ties and the implementation of joint projects in the energy and humanitarian fields.