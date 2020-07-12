Putrefied body found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A putrefied body of a man was found from brink of sewerage channel in the area of Millat Town police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that some passersby felt bad smell from a bag lying in Mohallah Ghazi Abad and informed the police.

The police opened the bag and recovered the body. The decomposed and putrefied body appeared to be many days old.

The police shifted the body to mortuary and investigation was under way for its identification.