UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putrefied Body Found

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Putrefied body found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A putrefied body of a man was found from brink of sewerage channel in the area of Millat Town police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that some passersby felt bad smell from a bag lying in Mohallah Ghazi Abad and informed the police.

The police opened the bag and recovered the body. The decomposed and putrefied body appeared to be many days old.

The police shifted the body to mortuary and investigation was under way for its identification.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Ghazi Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salma ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Government offered AED7.46 billion in financia ..

26 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheik ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah R ..

41 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD open applications for inaugural Yout ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Aviation Group launches Al Watani programme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.