UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putrified Body Of Woman Found In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Putrified body of woman found in Sialkot

The local people here on Saturday found a putrified body of an unidentified woman from a local drain near village Kotli Butta-Uggoki

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The local people here on Saturday found a putrified body of an unidentified woman from a local drain near village Kotli Butta-Uggoki.

Police said apparently, the woman was tortured to death and sent the body to a local hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Kotli Women From

Recent Stories

Three bodies found in Faisalabad

53 seconds ago

Elgar, Van der Dussen fight back for South Africa

58 seconds ago

Chief of Army Staff extension need of hour: Ghulam ..

59 seconds ago

Mourinho says no quick fixes for Spurs in transfer ..

1 minute ago

Customs unearths Rs 400mln smuggling cases in 6 mo ..

6 minutes ago

AIG Hyderabad orders reshuffle of 21 SDPOs

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.