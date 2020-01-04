Putrified body of woman found in Sialkot

The local people here on Saturday found a putrified body of an unidentified woman from a local drain near village Kotli Butta-Uggoki

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The local people here on Saturday found a putrified body of an unidentified woman from a local drain near village Kotli Butta-Uggoki.

Police said apparently, the woman was tortured to death and sent the body to a local hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case.