Putrified Body Of Woman Found In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The local people here on Saturday found a putrified body of an unidentified woman from a local drain near village Kotli Butta-Uggoki.
Police said apparently, the woman was tortured to death and sent the body to a local hospital for autopsy.
Police have registered a case.