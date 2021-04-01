'Putting humanity on path of Allah is our prime responsibility', Ayesha Syed

Former MNA and Director Public Relations Jamaat Islami Women Wing Ayesha Syed here on Thursday said that it was our prime responsibility to protect our relatives and those living around us from the wrong path and put the entire humanity on the path of success and eternal happiness as directed in the Quran and Sunnah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Former MNA and Director Public Relations Jamaat Islami Women Wing Ayesha Syed here on Thursday said that it was our prime responsibility to protect our relatives and those living around us from the wrong path and put the entire humanity on the path of success and eternal happiness as directed in the Quran and Sunnah.

She was addressing a meeting of Executive Body of JI Women Wing held here to review the planning for Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Ayesha Syed said that the Jamaat was striving to achieve the target of 'Taqwa' as told in the Quran through making efforts both in individual and collective capacities.

To get the blessings of Allah Almighty, we have schedule to propagate through online the message of Allah at maximum level among all the people.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Secretary General JI Women Wing Samina Saeed explained the procedure of the programme by following the SOPs amid third wave of Covid-19.

Vice Presidents Public Relations Izma Naveed, Naila Syed, provincial supervisors Rukhsana Ghazanfar, Uzma Naeem, Aneeqa, Inayat Begam and Central Scretary Information Shabana Ayaz were also present on the occasion.