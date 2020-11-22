Putting lives at stake amid coronavirus a political cruelty: Shibli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said putting lives of people at risk during the prevalence of severe danger of coronavirus was political cruelty and oppression.

In a tweet, he said mentality of selfish political coterie was exposed as it was playing with lives of innocent people and workers for minor political advantage.

The criminals who maligned the national institutions and destroyed the national economy now went after lives and employment of people, the minister added.

He said with their irresponsible behaviour they were now affecting jobs and employment of people.

People would hold them accountable for coronavirus of corruption, he said adding holding the public meetings, despite the court orders was violation of law.