PU,Turk University Ink MoU For Academic, Cultural Interchange

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University and Suleyman Demirel University,Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop academic and cultural interchange in the areas of education, research and other sectors through achieving a closer relationship.

In this regard, an online agreement signing ceremony was organized at the Vice Chancellor's office on Tuesday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed, Suleyman Demirel University's Rector Prof Dr Ilker Huseyin CARIKCI,Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Dr Hammad Lakhvi, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram and others participated in the event.

Both the universities agreed to begin exchange of professors, researchers and students, coordination of joint research projects, organization of joint academic activities such as academic conferences, cooperative lectures, special short training courses, seminars and symposia and exchange of academic publications and instructional material.

