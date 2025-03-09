PUWF, Lady Health Workers Union held ceremony regarding March 8 Women Day

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Pakistan United Workers Federation Balochistan (PUWF) and Lady Health Workers Union Balochistan organized an event in Quetta regarding March 8 International Women's Day.

The function was presided over by Bibi Jan, President, Lady Health Workers Union. The chief guest was Pir Muhammad Kakar, General Secretary of Pakistan United Workers Federation Balochistan.

Ms Samina Sarwar Vice President, Mushtaq Hussain Joint Secretary, Ms. Noor Jan, Kausar Parveen and many others addressed the event and a large number of women leaders and workers participated in the event.

Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of International Women's Day and elaborated on the various challenges faced by women, especially Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and women from other sectors, who are working under the National Programme.

Speakers an important point raised during the event was that for the first time in Balochistan, women have formed a union of their own, the Lady Health Workers Union, where all office bearers are women.

However, it was noted that no training was provided to them on trade union rights, ILO Conventions, labor laws, the Harassment Act and gender equality.

The panelists called on the government to take measures to provide women with fair wages, secure permanent jobs, and prevent workplace harassment.

In addition, they called for training programs to equip women with the necessary legal knowledge and leadership skills to effectively advocate for their rights.

The event concluded with a strong commitment to continue the struggle for women's rights and equality in the workplace, so that the women of Balochistan can get the respect, protection and opportunities they deserve.