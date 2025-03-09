PUWF, Lady Health Workers Union Held Ceremony Regarding March 8 Women Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 09:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Pakistan United Workers Federation Balochistan (PUWF) and Lady Health Workers Union Balochistan organized an event in Quetta regarding March 8 International Women's Day.
On March 8, International Women's Day, an event was organized in Quetta by Lady Health Workers Union Balochistan under the auspices of Pakistan United Workers Federation Balochistan (PUWF).
The function was presided over by Bibi Jan, President, Lady Health Workers Union. The chief guest was Pir Muhammad Kakar, General Secretary of Pakistan United Workers Federation Balochistan.
Ms Samina Sarwar Vice President, Mushtaq Hussain Joint Secretary, Ms. Noor Jan, Kausar Parveen and many others addressed the event and a large number of women leaders and workers participated in the event.
Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of International Women's Day and elaborated on the various challenges faced by women, especially Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and women from other sectors, who are working under the National Programme.
Speakers an important point raised during the event was that for the first time in Balochistan, women have formed a union of their own, the Lady Health Workers Union, where all office bearers are women.
However, it was noted that no training was provided to them on trade union rights, ILO Conventions, labor laws, the Harassment Act and gender equality.
The panelists called on the government to take measures to provide women with fair wages, secure permanent jobs, and prevent workplace harassment.
In addition, they called for training programs to equip women with the necessary legal knowledge and leadership skills to effectively advocate for their rights.
The event concluded with a strong commitment to continue the struggle for women's rights and equality in the workplace, so that the women of Balochistan can get the respect, protection and opportunities they deserve.
Recent Stories
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PUWF, Lady Health Workers Union held ceremony regarding March 8 Women Day5 minutes ago
-
Action against Profiteers accelerated on overcharging5 minutes ago
-
AJK President seeks pivotal role of HEC to ensure improvement of quality of higher education in the ..15 minutes ago
-
Cloudy forecast for Lahore25 minutes ago
-
The economy will start moving in the right direction thanks to the effective and better policies of ..35 minutes ago
-
CTP intensifies drive against wheelies and rash driving35 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri women's struggle for justice and equality, a call to action on International Women's Day35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan on path of economic stability: Aleem35 minutes ago
-
Farmers warned against wheat rust45 minutes ago
-
Mayor for strengthening KMC through more funding by Federal, provincial Govts55 minutes ago
-
Pilot project for Hepatitis B, C screening launches Skardu55 minutes ago
-
2,030 arrested for kite flying1 hour ago