UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PVMA Delegation Meets Mian Aslam Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:56 PM

PVMA delegation meets Mian Aslam Iqbal

A delegation of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) on Friday met Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, at Civil Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) on Friday met Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, at Civil Secretariat.

The delegation was led by PVMA Vice President Arslan Ahmed.

It was decided in the meeting that Ministry of Industry, Trade and PVMA would sit together and decide a benckmark regarding the price of ghee.

The minister speaking on the occasion said that ghee manufactures must reduce their profit to give relief to the people.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial, Secretary Industries and Trade and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Agriculture Arslan Price Industry

Recent Stories

Turkey Detains Two Russian Women With Alleged Ties ..

5 minutes ago

China Says Reached Consensus With US on Core Trade ..

5 minutes ago

Majority of IS Fighters Who Escaped Amid Turkish O ..

5 minutes ago

Syrian Military Repels Attack in Northern Latakia ..

5 minutes ago

Global stock markets boosted by US jobs figures

11 minutes ago

US Sanctions Against Iran's Construction Sector Si ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.