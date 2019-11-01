PVMA delegation meets Mian Aslam Iqbal

A delegation of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) on Friday met Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, at Civil Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) on Friday met Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, at Civil Secretariat.

The delegation was led by PVMA Vice President Arslan Ahmed.

It was decided in the meeting that Ministry of Industry, Trade and PVMA would sit together and decide a benckmark regarding the price of ghee.

The minister speaking on the occasion said that ghee manufactures must reduce their profit to give relief to the people.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial, Secretary Industries and Trade and other officers were also present.