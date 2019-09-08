UrduPoint.com
PVMA Stages Protest Demo Against Kidnapping Of Veterinary Officer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 04:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) Sindh Sunday staged a protest demonstration here against kidnapping of Veterinary Officer in Kandhkot during duty on September 6.

A large number of employees of Livestock and Animal Husbandry departments participated in protest demonstration led by former president Pakistan Veterinary Medical Association Sindh Dr.

Muhammad Mubarak Jatoi near Hyderabad press club.

The participant of the demonstration demanded for early recovery of kidnapped Veterinary officer.

Dr. Jatoi and others demanded of Sindh Chief Minister and IGP to stop growing incidents of kidnapping and lawlessness in the province.

They warned if the kidnapped officer was not recovered they would have no option other than to launch province wide protest movement.

