PVMC accreditation committee visits BZU

MULTAN, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) ::Five-member Accreditation & Evaluation Committee Pakistan Medical Veterinary Council (PVMC) visited BZU faculty of Veterinary Sciences.

The committee went to different departments of the faculty for inspection.

The committee comprised : DG Livestock and Dairy Development Balochistan Dr Ghulam Hussain Jaffer, President PMVC Dr Masood Ahmed Rabbani, DG Animal Sciences University of Health, Sindh, Dr Nazir Hussain, CEO Elegance Pharma Dr Bilal Dar and Assistant Director PMVC Dr Shaukat Khan.

The committee also paid a visit to academic block, poultry farm and experimental livestock and asked questions from students about the facilities extended to them from university.