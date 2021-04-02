UrduPoint.com
PVMC Accreditation Team Visits UVAS

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 10:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ):The Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) Accreditation & Evaluation Committee members visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) City Campus Lahore on Friday.

Pro Vice-Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani briefed the committee members including Convener A&E Committee Dr Ghulam Hussain Jaffar, Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr Bilal Ahmad Dar and Dr Shabnam Firdous.

He spoke about recently-taken initiatives by UVAS for the promotion of veterinary education and research like establishment of veterinary academy, internship programme for DVM students, provision of house job, extension of pet center, central laboratories complex, biologics training center, BSL 3 Lab for emerging disease (Covid-19), BSL-3 animal rearing facility, vaccine research and preparation for international accreditation, etc.

Prof Rabbani also showed a UVAS video documentary to the PVMC team members to give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration. Dr Ghulam Hussain Jaffar praised UVAS facilities for the capacity building of livestock professionals and students.

Later PVMC A&E Committee members visited different departments of City Campus including Theriogenology, Medicine, Pet Centre, Anatomy, Pathology, Parasitology, Microbiology, Pharmacology and Veterinary Academy to review the available teaching and research facilities for imparting knowledge and practical skills to DVM students.

