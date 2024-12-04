PVMC delegation visits Agricultural University

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A delegation of the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council(PVMC) visited the Agricultural University Dera Ismail Khan here on Wednesday.

According to the university’s spokesman, the purpose of the visit was to resolve the registration related issues faced by Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) students.

Professor Dr Akram, President of the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council, Dr Habib Rehman, President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Veterinary Medical Council, Professor Dr Arshad and Dr Sardar Kizar Khan attended the ceremony in this regard as special guests.

In his speech, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shakib Ullah elaborated on the registration challenges faced by DVM students, saying that these issues could negatively impact their academic performance.

The VC praised the cooperation of the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council, saying that this partnership would make students' educational journey smoother and more successful.

He emphasized the urgent need for solutions to avoid any barriers in their educational journey.

During the event, Professor Dr. Akram assured that the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council would work promptly to resolve the registration issues and cooperate fully with the university administration. He emphasized that meeting the academic needs of students is the council's top priority.

Reflecting the culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shakeb Ullah presented traditional turbans to the guests.

Special shields were also awarded in recognition of their services. They expressed their gratitude to the Vice Chancellor and university administration for the honor.