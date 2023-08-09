Open Menu

PVMC Grants Permanent Accreditation To GU's FOVAS

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) has granted permanent accreditation to the Gomal University's Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (FOVAS) and the development has been widely welcomed by the varsity's employees.

The accreditation was awarded following the inspection visit paid by the PVMC's Accreditation and Equivalence Committee to the FOVAS few days ago, said a press release issued here.

The visiting committee members expressed satisfaction regarding availability of all necessary facilities at FOVAS in the PVMC meeting.

A notification has also been issued by PVMC Secretary Dr. Shabnam Firdous, granting permanent accreditation to FOVAS.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah congratulated all the teachers, officers, employees and students on this development.

The vice chancellor said this achievement was a result of teamwork, adding, "the Gomal University would be come out of financial crisis, if we all continue to work together."

