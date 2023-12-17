Open Menu

PVTC Delegation Calls On MCCI President

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PVTC delegation calls on MCCI president

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Punjab Vocational and Training Council (PVTC) delegation led by industrial linkage focal person Bushra Naz called on President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal and informed him about training programmes.

Senior manager PR & Marketing and industrial linkage focal person Bushra Naz informed Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president that PVTC was making efforts to enable the young male and females to earn respectable jobs.

She said that minimizing the ratio of unemployment in the province through vocational training was also part of PVTC's mission.

She said, "PVTC was equipping young generation with advanced training of competency based training and assessment (CBT&A) keeping in mind the needs of industry as they will be able to get better job in future.

"

She further informed, "Such programmes were being introduced which could ensure employment to maximum number of people and in this regard they are making people skilled as per market requirements."

Mian Rashid Iqbal said that unemployment could be reduced only by preparing the workforce as per the requirement of the industry.

He praised the efforts of PVTC and assured all possible support under the child sponsor scheme from the chamber.

On the occasion, Regional Manager South Ansar Mahmood and others were present.

President MCCI presented sign of chamber to PVTC's Industrial Linkage Focal Person Bushra Naz.

