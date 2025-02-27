ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Progressive Writers Association (PWA) with the collaboration of APNEC organised a seminar titled "Our Language, Our Identity" in connection with International Mother language Day at Pakistan academy of Letters(PAL).

The event was attended by writers and intellectuals representing Sindhi, Saraiki, Pashto, Punjabi and Balochi languages, said a press release on Wednesday.

Keynote Speaker, renowned researcher and intellectual Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi during his address, emphasized that calling Saraiki, Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi, and Pashto "Regional languages" was injustice.He acknowledged urdu as the language of communication but opined that the mother tongues should also given their due status.

Ashfaq Chandio, head of the Indus Cultural Forum, representing the Sindhi language, said that Sindhi was taught from Primary school to universities.

He noted that for the past ten years, their organization has consistently hosted the Mother Languages Festival, attended by over fifteen thousand writers and intellectuals from across the country.

A researcher Rakhshanda Taj Baloch who represented Balochi language stated that Balochi language was one of the major languages spoken in Pakistan. She praised the melodious nature of Saraiki, especially the poetry of Hazrat Khwaja Ghulam Farid, which she said deeply touches the heart.

Naseem Mandokhail, head of the Pashtoon Journalists Forum representing Pashto Language stated that Rahman Baba’s poetry preaches peace, love, and brotherhood. He affirmed equal love for Saraiki, Punjabi, and other languages.

Media professional Ishaq Chaudhry stated that Punjabi language has not received the recognition it deserved.

The seminar organizer and Radio Pakistan producer Tariq Kaleem described Pakistan’s linguistic diversity as a bouquet, emphasizing that respecting each other’s languages enhances its beauty.

Kausar Samreen, a broadcaster from Radio Pakistan, stressed that the individuals have natural bond with their mother tongue, which they begin to hear and learn since infancy.

APNEC Chairman Siddique Anzar stated protection and promotion of mother languages was a collective responsibility.

Dr. Amar Lal, President of the Progressive Writers Association said that they had been striving to grant national status to mother languages. He remained optimistic that this recognition would eventually be achieved.

Farhat Fatima, General Secretary of the Progressive Writers Association, highlighted that their organization has united all Pakistani languages, aiming to preserve each one, regardless of the number of speakers.

Saraiki socialite Subtain Raza Lodhi, who has been advocating for mother languages for forty years, noted a growing awareness among the people about their linguistic rights. He opined that Saraiki speakers were patriotic and hardworking people.

The seminar also featured cultural performances and poetry session.

Saraiki student Muhammad Muzammil Ariz captivated the audience by melodiously reciting Hazrat Khwaja Ghulam Farid’s Kafi.

Prominent Saraiki poet Dilshad Mehwar delivered an impressive recital, receiving enthusiastic applause.

Poetess Munazza Javed presented her poetry in Urdu, which was also well received.