PWAI, PAL organizes "Zikr-e-Faiz"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Progressive Writers Association Islamabad (PWAI) in collaboration with Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday organized an event titled "Zikr-e-Faiz" in connection with 111th Birthday of Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

Eminent scholar Amer Sindh presided over the ceremony while Salima Hashmi was guest of honour on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Haris Khaleeq, and Masheel Fatima shed light on the life and literary contributions of Faiz Ahmad Faiz, said a news release issued here.

Dr Anwar Ahmed, Arshad Mahmood, Arshad Waheed, ex Chairman PAL Dr. Qasim Bughio, Akhtar Usman, Dr. Salahuddin Darwesh, Dr. Arshad Mehraj, Faqeer Sain, Wasif Arshad, Najma Rehana, Farheen Khalid, Mahafia Sheikh, Fatima Usman, Tahir islam Askari and others paid tribute to Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

While Dr. Anwar Ahmad, Rahat Saeed, Dr. Najeeb Jamal, Dr. Shah Muhammad Marri and Prof. Noor ul Amin Yousafzai attended the event virtually via zoom. The speakers said Faiz continually was one of the best modern urdu poet, adding, his work was written in fairly strict literature while his poems maintained a casual, conversational tone, creating tension between the elite and the common, somewhat in the tradition of Ghalib, the reknowned 19th century Urdu poet.

Faiz was especially celebrated for his poems in traditional Urdu forms, like ghazal and his remarkable ability to expand the conventional thematic expectations to include political and social issues.

"Kalam-e-Faiz Naqsh-e-Kamal" was also launched on the occasion. A video clipKalam-e-Shayer Ba Zaban-e-Shayer was also screened on the occasion.