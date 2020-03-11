UrduPoint.com
PWC Approves 86 Cases Of Welfare Grants To Police Employees

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

PWC approves 86 cases of welfare grants to police employees

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Police Welfare Committee approved 65 cases of retirement, six cases of immediate grant and fifteen cases of Marriage grant amounting to Rs 2.276 million for all the three districts of the range.

The Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, presided over the meeting that was attended by SSP of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroz ditricts and other members.

The DIGP instructed all the SSPs to adopt all possible measures for maintaining law and order in their districts,  stopping crime, protecting lives and property of the people and solving their problems.

He called for prompt registration of FIR and fair and transparent investigation of cases on merit, besides discouraging of filing false cases through expedited legal action in order to save the precious time of honourable courts.

The committee while taking account of steps for elimination of crimes in the range was informed that 1157 FIRs were registered during January and February 2020 while during corresponding period in 2019 number of registered FIRs was 1405.

Meeting was informed that out of 2365 criminals wanted in different cases, 1452 criminals were arrested and sent to jail while 100 proclaimed and 514 absconders were also nabbed by police.

During operation against drug peddlers and outlaws in all the three districts of the range 2 kilahsankovs, 33 revolvers/ carbon, one rifle, 20 shot guns, 104 pistols, 207 kilo Hashish, 50 gram opium, 50 kilograms Bhang, 9300 liters local made wine and 449 bottles and 89 pints of wine were also recovered.

