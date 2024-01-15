PWCHAA Signs MoU With Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 11:42 PM
The Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority (PWCHAA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Khana-e-Farhang Iran to promote historical, cultural and tourism activities between the two countries
According to the authority's sources here on Monday this MoU was signed by Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority Director General Kamran Lashari and Iran Khana-e-Farhang Director General Jafar Ronas.
Kamran Lashari said, "With this kind of cooperation, we can work internationally for the promotion and awareness of our country's heritage, traditions and culture."
In this context, Iranian and Pakistani researchers would get help in studying and conducting research in Persian language.
