PWD Arranges Course To Train Population Welfare Officers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A refresher course on CLMIS (Centralised Laboratory Management Information System) for capacity-building training of population welfare officers was organised on Tuesday at a local hotel under the auspices of the Department of Population Welfare and the UNFPA.
The course aims to train the participants and improve their work.
Addressing the officers, Director General Population Welfare Department (PWD) Saman Rai said that the refresher course would ensure that all the concerned trained officers were familiar with the CLMIS and manage laboratory operations effectively while maintaining data integrity and compliance.
In the training workshop, the officers were also made aware of the training methodology through interactive lectures and demonstrations, hands-on practice sessions, case studies, group discussions, quizzes and assessments to assess knowledge retention.
Laboratory managers, supervisors, laboratory technicians, quality assurance, quality control personnel and IT support staff for maintenance of CLMIS attended the training.
