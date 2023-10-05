Open Menu

PWD Balochistan LMOs Attend 3-day Training & Exposure Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 11:22 PM

In an effort to enhance reproductive healthcare services in Balochistan, a three-day training-cum-exposure visit was organized by the PWD Balochistan in collaboration with PWD Sindh and with the support of Pathfinder International for lady medical officers of PWD Balochistan

Handout issued here on Thursday said the initiative, which spanned from October 3 to 5 at Karachi, aimed to foster knowledge exchange insights into the implementation of critical reproductive healthcare initiatives.

The first day of the event focused on training in Post Partum Family Planning (PPFP), Minimum Initial Service Package (MISP), and data collection techniques. On the following day, the delegation had the privilege of visiting the Tertiary Care Hospital, RH Centres, Family Welfare Centers (FWCs), and Regional Training Institute (RTIs) in Sindh. This visit allowed them to witness real-time service delivery and the reforms introduced by the Population Department of Sindh.

The culminating event took place on October 5, 2023, with a debriefing session where participants shared their training and visit experiences. Valuable suggestions were put forth to enhance healthcare services in Balochistan. The Primary objective of this exposure visit was to empower service providers with the knowledge and tools necessary to apply Electronic Client Record (ECR) and PPFP concepts in healthcare outlets across Balochistan.

Abdullah Khan, Secretary of PWD Balochistan, lauded the presentations made by the participants and extended heartfelt gratitude to the Secretary PWD Sindh and Pathfinder International for their generous support in facilitating this enlightening exchange. This collaborative effort aims to improve healthcare access and quality for the people of Balochistan.

