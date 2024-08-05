Open Menu

PWD Expresses Solidarity With People Of IIOJ&K

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Population Welfare Department (PWD) on Monday organised rallies on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ in all its offices to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

To express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris against the continuous siege by the armed forces, events were organised in a grand manner in all the welfare offices across the province, including the headquarters of Population Welfare Punjab

On this occasion, a message was given to the world that the entire Pakistani nation stands by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters. The solution to the Kashmir problem is necessary for full utilisation of national and human resources.

The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are fighting for their freedom and survival. The Kashmiri people have created a new history with their blood to achieve the right to self-determination. The Pakistani government and people have always raised their voice against the state's coercive violence and violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir. The denial of the right to self-determination of Kashmiris is actually moral. Pakistan stands with oppressed Kashmiris. The purpose of celebrating the day is to make the United Nations aware of the plight of Kashmiris who are victims of Indian persecution so that the people of IIOJ&K get their right to self-determination.

