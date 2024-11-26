PWD held meeting to review Family Welfare Assistants

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 06:07 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Population Welfare Department, District Peshawar, conducted a monthly performance review meeting for Family Welfare Assistants.

The meeting was attended by Deputy District Population Officer Kashif Fida, Demographer Shahid Murad, Tehsil Supervisor Imranullah Khan, and all welfare center assistants.

During the meeting, the monthly performance of welfare centers in Peshawar was reviewed, and strategies were outlined for further improvement. Sami Ullah Khalil, an officer from the Population Welfare Department, conducted a detailed evaluation of the performance and targets of welfare centers.

He directed the staff to provide the best facilities and address shortcomings promptly.

Family Welfare Assistants were instructed to ensure regular attendance and perform their duties diligently.

Addressing the participants, Kashif Fida and Shahid Murad stressed raising awareness about the importance of proper spacing between children.

They further stated that the Primary goal of the Population Welfare Department is to promote public awareness about family planning and bring about positive behavioral change.

The officials urged the staff at welfare centers to take positive steps to promote family planning and ensure that government-provided facilities reach the public.

They reminded that the government is investing resources to improve these services, and it is the staff’s responsibility to implement them effectively.

Additionally, male and female assistants were instructed to intensify awareness campaigns about dengue prevention. Residents in dengue-affected areas should be educated on precautionary measures to combat the disease effectively.

