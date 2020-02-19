PWD minister visits Panaahgah in Gulberg

Minister for Population Welfare Punjab (PWD) Col (retd) Hashim Dogar paid visit to Panaahgah set up near the residence of Ishaq Dar in Gulberg, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Population Welfare Punjab (PWD) Col (retd) Hashim Dogar paid visit to Panaahgah set up near the residence of Ishaq Dar in Gulberg, here on Wednesday.

The minister met the people present there, and inquired after their health. Hashim Dogar spent time with the poor and needy people there and had dinner with them.

He viewed the facilities, being provided to the passengers in "Panaahgah". The provincial minister checked the entire record of visitors and directed the staff to perform their duties honestly and devotedly.

He expressed satisfaction over cleanliness and security arrangements made in "Panaahgah".

While talking on the occasion, minister for population welfare said that he had visited the place, on special instruction of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. "This is a temporary arrangement, and people have appreciated the step of government. The individuals who come to spend nightsin Panaagah are satisfied, which is the true objective of Buzdar government, and one more steptowards welfare state, such as Madina," he added.