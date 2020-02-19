UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PWD Minister Visits Panaahgah In Gulberg

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:59 PM

PWD minister visits Panaahgah in Gulberg

Minister for Population Welfare Punjab (PWD) Col (retd) Hashim Dogar paid visit to Panaahgah set up near the residence of Ishaq Dar in Gulberg, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Population Welfare Punjab (PWD) Col (retd) Hashim Dogar paid visit to Panaahgah set up near the residence of Ishaq Dar in Gulberg, here on Wednesday.

The minister met the people present there, and inquired after their health. Hashim Dogar spent time with the poor and needy people there and had dinner with them.

He viewed the facilities, being provided to the passengers in "Panaahgah". The provincial minister checked the entire record of visitors and directed the staff to perform their duties honestly and devotedly.

He expressed satisfaction over cleanliness and security arrangements made in "Panaahgah".

While talking on the occasion, minister for population welfare said that he had visited the place, on special instruction of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. "This is a temporary arrangement, and people have appreciated the step of government. The individuals who come to spend nightsin Panaagah are satisfied, which is the true objective of Buzdar government, and one more steptowards welfare state, such as Madina," he added.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Population Welfare Ishaq Dar Visit Gulberg Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

57 seconds ago

Total assets of &#039;Etisalat&#039;, &#039;du&#03 ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai International Boat Show charts maritime cour ..

46 minutes ago

Canada inflation rose to 2.4% in January

1 minute ago

Minister vows to provide quality flour to people

1 minute ago

Tehran Ready to Offer Good Offices to Syria, Turke ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.