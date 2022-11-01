PWD officers visits NSPP

A delegation of the officers of Punjab Population Welfare Department led by PWD Director General Saman Rai visited the National School of Public Policy (NSPP), here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation of the officers of Punjab Population Welfare Department led by PWD Director General Saman Rai visited the National school of Public Policy (NSPP), here on Tuesday.

The officers from all districts of Punjab were briefed in detail about the library, classrooms, training hall and sports complex of NSPP.

Director General Saman Rai expressed special thanks to National School of Public Policy Rector Ijaz Munir, Director General (Admin) Nadeem Mehboob for their support for the one-day visit.