PWD Organises Awareness Seminar For Religious Scholars In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Population Welfare Department (PWD) Tank on Sunday organised a one-day awareness seminar for religious scholars about population welfare-related issues.

The seminar was organised here at a local hotel in which religious scholars from across the district participated and expressed their views.

The scholars shed light on the importance of adequate intervals between children, saying that islam also teaches planning in all matters as due to lack of planning there are bad effects on the health of mother and child as well as on the society.

The seminar was organised on the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Tank to create awareness about population welfare-related issues.

District Population Welfare Officer Tank, Dr Muhammad Tariq said that organising the seminar was aimed at involving religious scholars in promoting family planning.

"These efforts aim to provide accurate information about contraception and reproductive health to the Muslim population while addressing any misconceptions and/or hesitations because of limited understanding of the religion,” he said.

To expedite such efforts, the Population Welfare Department Tank has engaged various Islamic scholars to address and provide trustworthy information on family planning, he mentioned.

He also highlighted the role of religious scholars in promoting family planning.

At the end of the seminar, the Ulema unanimously reiterated the commitment to create awareness about the message of the Population Welfare Department.

