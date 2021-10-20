PWD organizes Eid Miladun Nabi at BBH

(@FahadShabbir)

The Population Welfare Department (PWD) Wednesday organised an event in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Population Welfare Department (PWD) Wednesday organised an event in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

On the occasion, District Officer Shireen Sukhan said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a blessing worldwide.

She emphasized learning from the life of the Prophet (SAW), adding our Prophet Muhammad (Peace and Blessings of Allah Be Upon Him) preached good deeds, peace, forgiveness, tolerance and mercy for betterment of humanity.

A large number of women, including nurses, doctors and staff of the population department, attended the ceremony.