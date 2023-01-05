UrduPoint.com

PWD Registered 100,000 Newly Married Couples In Year 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The district population welfare department registered about 100,000 newly married couples besides providing family planning facilities to 400,000 other couples during the year 2022.

District Population Welfare Officer Zafar Iqbal on Thursday said that 900,000 people were provided different facilities by the department through 87 welfare centers, 6 family health mobile service units and 6 family health clinics.

He said that the department arranged technical & non-technical training sessions during which over 500 people were trained about family planning techniques / methods besides employees' counseling of different departments and representatives.

He said the number of registered couples with the department had crossed over 1.2 million in the year 2022.

The department also set up 570 medical camps through family health mobile service units during which more than 70,000 people were facilitated. Awareness sessions were also held at 50 different schools and colleges.

