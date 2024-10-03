PWD requires additional Rs 135 mln for repair work of govt flats in G-8

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) requires an additional Rs 135 million to complete the repair and renovation of government flats and blocks in Sector G-8, Islamabad.

An official from the Ministry told APP that while PWD has partially completed repair and renovation works in G-8, the project will only be finalized once the required funds are made available. The remaining works are expected to be completed within six months after the funds are received.

He said the scope of the repairs includes internal and external painting of all flats, replacement of worn-out shutters, bathroom repairs with all necessary accessories, replacement of glass panes, and roof treatment.

To a question, the official said that the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is actively conducting operations against unauthorized commercial use of residential buildings in Sectors G-13 and G-14 of Islamabad.

The official said the authority has already issued notices to property owners engaging in illegal commercial activities within residential areas.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulation 2020, the FGEHA has committed to taking legal action against property owners involved in the unlawful commercial use of residential buildings in these sectors, he added.

