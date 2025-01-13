Open Menu

PWD Reviews Monthly Performance Of FWCs, Field Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Population Welfare Department (PWD), District Peshawar held a monthly performance review meeting for Family Welfare Assistants on Monday.

Besides, Population Officer (PWO) Peshawar Sami Ullah Khan Khalil, Deputy District Population Officer Kashif Fida, Tehsil Supervisor Imranullah Khan, and all welfare centres’ assistants attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the monthly performance of welfare centres was reviewed, and strategies were outlined for further improvement. An officer from the Population Welfare Department, Sami Ullah Khalil conducted a detailed evaluation of the

performance and targets of welfare centres.

He directed the staff to provide the best facilities and address shortcomings promptly.

Family Welfare Assistants were instructed to ensure regular attendance and perform their duties diligently.

Addressing the participants, Sami Ullah Khan Khalil stressed raising awareness about the importance of proper intervals between children. He further stated that the Primary goal of the Population Welfare Department is to promote public awareness about family planning and bring about positive behavioural change.

The officials urged the staff at welfare centres to take positive steps to promote family planning and ensure that government-provided facilities reach the public.

Additionally, male and female assistants were instructed to intensify awareness campaigns about dengue prevention. Residents in dengue-affected areas should be educated on precautionary measures to combat the disease effectively.

