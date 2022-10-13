PWD staff trained on communication skills

(@FahadShabbir)

Population Welfare Department (PWD) in collaboration with 'The Challenge Initiative' by Greenstar Social Marketing on Thursday organized training on communication skills and behavioural science

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Population Welfare Department (PWD) in collaboration with 'The Challenge Initiative' by Greenstar Social Marketing on Thursday organized training on communication skills and behavioural science.

The training on advanced communication techniques was imparted as part of The Challenge Initiative (TCI), which would be jointly implemented by the Population Welfare Department and Greenstar Social Marketing.

Secretary Population Welfare Department Salman Ijaz was the chief guest of the training session. Director General PWD Saman Rai, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr. Nyla Altaf, Director (A&F) Shahid Nusrat, Director (PME) Dr. Zubda Riaz, Additional Director (M&E) Bushra Naveed, Behavior Change Communication Lead TCI Inam-ur-Rehman and officials from regional and district teams participated in the training.

CEO Greenstar Social Marketing Dr. Syed Aziz-ur-Rab facilitated the training session.

The training covered several modules on communication including problem-solving, critical thinking, resilience, hierarchy, collaboration and leadership. The trainees were trained on practical applications of communication with examples and lessons from daily life.

As part of the training, group activities were conducted on communication-related assignments. Role play and quiz assignments were also undertaken to promote teamwork and active participation by all trainees.

At the end of the training session, appreciation awards were presented to the dignitaries along with the distribution of training certificates among trainees.