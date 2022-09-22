PWD starts Village Theatre across Punjab

The Punjab Population Welfare Department (PWD) has started an entertainment and awareness programme in the name of Village Theatre/ Putli Tamasha in a phased manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Population Welfare Department (PWD) has started an entertainment and awareness programme in the name of Village Theatre/ Putli Tamasha in a phased manner.

The programme started with the support of Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop across the Punjab.

In this regard, a short skit on the topic of family planning was presented in the areas of Jhang and Pindi Ghaib of district Attock.

Through the programme, not only entertainment was provided to the public but also the aims and objectives of the Population Welfare Department were also highlighted.

Apart from this, various skits were presented in the programme on the topic of giving full attention to the health of mother and child for a healthy and prosperous family.

A large number of students, parents, teachers and local people attended the theatre.