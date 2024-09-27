PWD store in Rawalpindi caught in massive fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A massive fire erupted in the upper portion of the Pakistan Works Department (PWD) grocery store in Rawalpindi on Friday, sending panic and chaos through the area.

According to initial reports, Rescue Officials 1122 said the blaze started around 11 o'clock and quickly spread, trapping an unspecified number of people inside the building, a private news channel reported.

Eyewitnesses describe scenes of desperation as people try to escape the inferno, with flames and thick smoke billowing out of the upper floors.

Rescue teams are racing against time to safely evacuate those trapped inside the Pakistan Works Department (PWD) grocery store.

Rescue teams have successfully utilized the building's lift to evacuate people trapped inside the store, eye-witnessed added.

Rescue 1122 Spokesperson said that our teams are working tirelessly and hopeful of completing evacuation soon, adding, that firefighters and rescue personnel have gained access to the upper floors using the lift.