PWD Underpass To Open For Traffic Soon: CDA

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:46 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday said that the PWD underpass on Islamabad Expressway was likely to open for traffic by end of current week as its road surfacing entered final stages

Efforts were underway to open the underpass in the next two to three days which would eventually help ease flow of traffic on the busiest Islamabad Expressway, Project Director Waqas Farid told while talking to APP.

He clarified that the project had faced some delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and weather issues.

Earlier, in last July the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had awarded the contract for PWD underpass against Rs 428 million.

The opening of underpass would held overcoming routine traffic congestion particularly from Koral to G.T Road as this road was not widened at par with the increase in traffic flow.

The expressway is four-lane on each side from Faizabad to Koral but before Korang bridge, it turns into two lanes creating massive congestion there.

The Expressway, serves as a conduit for local and heavy traffic, particularly travelling from Lahore and other parts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

