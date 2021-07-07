PWDP approves 11 developmental projects worth Rs12bn

The first meeting of Provincial Working Development Party (PWDP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah Wednesday approved eleven developmental projects costing Rs.12 billion rupees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The first meeting of Provincial Working Development Party (PWDP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah Wednesday approved eleven developmental projects costing Rs.12 billion rupees.

The key projects include construction of five new roads in District Torghar, construction of 179 KMs roads in Hazara division, construction of road from Dokhada village to Elum Top, up gradation of Parachinar sports complex, beautification projects in Chitral, up gradation of Grassi Ground and drinking water projects for merged districts.