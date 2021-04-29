UrduPoint.com
PWDP Approves 14 Projects Costing Rs.34.14 Billion

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:55 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 14 development projects valuing over Rs 34.14 billion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 14 development projects valuing over Rs 34.14 billion.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan chaired the PDWP meeting of provincial Planning and Development .Due to Coronavirus SOPs, the meeting was held through a video link.

The approved projects include allocation of Rs. 40 million for Peshawar beautification project for landscaping around Motorway, GT Road, Jamrud Road and Ring Road.

An amount Rs.30 million approved for the construction of tehsil complex building in Maidan, Dir Lower.

The project at a cost of Rs. 240 million was approved to strengthen and enhance the capacity of village council and neighborhood council in the merged districts.

Under the Kohat Area Development Program, approval has been given to construct water channel at a cost of Rs. 180 million to supply water various villages from the main canal of Zameer Gul Dam.

The construction and rehabilitation of 10 km Dawaba to Karbogha road in Hangu distrct would be completed at the cost of Rs. 180 million.

An amount of Rs 187 million has been approved for construction and rehabilitation of 13 km section out if toal 18 Km road to Togh Sarare , Anar Channa and Khattak Banda from main Hangu- Thal Road in Hangu district.

The meeting approved Special Area Development Project for South Waziristan at a cost of Rs. 2.1 billion for creating employment opportunities and economic development of the area in three years.

The projects related to irrigation, livestock, industry , water supply, internship programs, forestry would be completed the project.

An amount Rs 90.5 million approved to purchase an additional 268 kanals land for setting up a small industrial estate in Matani area , Peshawar The total cost of the project is Rs. 540 million.

Under the project for construction 20 small dams, Rs. 27 billion approved for 9 small dams.

