PWDP To Consider Approval Of 23 Projects Worth Rs. 14,595.044 Million

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:48 PM

Provincial Working Development Party (PWDP) will consider an approval of 23 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 14,595.044 million in its scheduled meeting on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Working Development Party (PWDP) will consider an approval of 23 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 14,595.044 million in its scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

The 22nd PWDP meeting to be held under he chairmanship of c Additional Chief Secretary, Shakeel Qadir will consider approval of 23 projects related to various sectors including health, local government , urban development, sports & tourism, multi-sector development, relief and rehabilitation, agriculture, higher education and infrastructure, according to official figures of Planning and Development Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The key projects include improvement and rehabilitation of District Headquarters and Teaching hospital at the cost of Rs. 654.044 million, establishment of BHUs in Karak and Bannu worth Rs.

78.89 million, appointment of consultants for planning and design of Gandhara City and approach from GT road worth Rs.299.950 million , construction of water supply and drainage system in district Nowshera with the cost of Rs. 380 million, water supply/ pressure pumps and sanitation in district Bannu worth Rs. 200 million, establishment and up-gradation of sports facilities in Parachinar district wroth Rs . 512.062 million, construction of cultural complexes worth Rs. 439.546 million, establishment of emergency Rescue Services in district Chitral worth Rs. 454.408 million, genetic improvement of non-descript cattle through cross breeding with exotic breed worth Rs. 2400 million, and establishment of 16 government colleges worth Rs. 5720.98 millon.

