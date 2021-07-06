PWDP to consider approval of four projects worth Rs. 5.270.65 million

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The first meeting of the Provincial Working Development Party (PWDP) of financial year 2021-22 will be held on Wednesday to consider approval of four projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 5.270.65 million.

The meeting will consider approval of projects related to Communication and Works (C&W) department and Sports and Tourism department, under he chairmanship of Additional Chief Shahab Ali Shah.

The key projects to be reviewed in meeting will include construction of technically and economically feasible 179 KMs roads in Hazara division with an estimated cost of Rs. 3664.42 million, construction of road from Dokhada village to Elum Top, district Buner worth Rs. 694.16 and up-gradation of Parachinar sports complex worth Rs. 512.06 million.