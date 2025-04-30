PWDs Awareness Session On Election Participation Held
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Under the supervision of District Election Commissioner Sargodha Imtiaz Ahmed, an awareness session on the significance of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the electoral process was organised at Sanatzar (Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Centre) on Wednesday.
The session aimed to highlight the importance of PWDs' registration and their active role in elections. The session was attended by representatives from social welfare organisations, election officials, and local stakeholders.
Participants discussed the challenges faced by PWDs in voter registration and shared insights on ensuring their inclusivity in the democratic process.
The DEC Imtiaz Ahmed emphasized the necessity of providing equal voting opportunities for all citizens, particularly marginalized groups. He assured that special measures were being implemented nationwide to facilitate voter registration for PWDs.
It was highlighted that individuals above the age of 18 could easily register as voters using simplified procedures. The session concluded with a commitment to empower PWDs and ensure their participation in the upcoming elections through improved accessibility and assistance.
