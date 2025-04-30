Open Menu

PWDs Awareness Session On Election Participation Held

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PWDs awareness session on election participation held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Under the supervision of District Election Commissioner Sargodha Imtiaz Ahmed, an awareness session on the significance of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the electoral process was organised at Sanatzar (Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Centre) on Wednesday.

The session aimed to highlight the importance of PWDs' registration and their active role in elections. The session was attended by representatives from social welfare organisations, election officials, and local stakeholders.

Participants discussed the challenges faced by PWDs in voter registration and shared insights on ensuring their inclusivity in the democratic process.

The DEC Imtiaz Ahmed emphasized the necessity of providing equal voting opportunities for all citizens, particularly marginalized groups. He assured that special measures were being implemented nationwide to facilitate voter registration for PWDs.

It was highlighted that individuals above the age of 18 could easily register as voters using simplified procedures. The session concluded with a commitment to empower PWDs and ensure their participation in the upcoming elections through improved accessibility and assistance.

Recent Stories

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

15 minutes ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

3 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

3 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

3 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

24 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

24 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

24 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan