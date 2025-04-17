PWDs can vote. Stand in election: DEC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) District Election Commissioner (DEC) Peshawar, Zia-ur-Rehman has said that persons with disabilities cannot be stopped from voting.

Addressing a voting awareness meeting here on Thursday, he said that persons with disabilities can also vote and stand in elections. Voting is a national responsibility, so in any case, one should vote and participate in the election activity.

He further said that votes are a trust of the country and the nation, the use of which is a national duty.

He said that disabled people are an important part of society and they need to be made aware of the importance of voting, for which the Election Commission of Pakistan is organizing various programmes and seminars.

He said that disabled people should provide awareness about elections and the importance of voting in their respective areas.