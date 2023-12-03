PWDs day observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Like other parts of the globe and Pakistan, Persons with Disabilities Day was observed in Sargodha and many departments held seminars and walks.

Makhdoom Shah Kameer Qureshi, Senior vice President Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz Sillanwali, urged government organisations and civil society to make special efforts for the inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in all spheres of life. Talking to APP, he said, “We need to create an enabling and friendly environment for PWDs by providing them with inclusive education, healthcare facilities, employment based on their skills and abilities, and implementing job quotas,” he added.

Makhdoomzada Awais Shah, a senior lawyer, said, "We acknowledge the exceptional strength and unwavering resilience of persons with disabilities who progressed in life despite their disability. Almost 15% of the world’s population suffers from some form of disability. Unfortunately, 80% of this population lives in developing countries, including Pakistan, where the population of PWDs is estimated to be almost 12%, an alarming figure," he added.