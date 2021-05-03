PWDs demand driving license, installation of special traffic signboards to be issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Representatives of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) on Monday demanded that driving license should be issued to PWDs who desires to apply.

In a statement issued here, they said license will make their driving safe and sound.

They also proposed that special traffic signboards should be installed for the special persons on the national highways as well as motorways to facilitate and make their journey safe.

A social activist Nowreen said that driving license authorities should facilitate PWDs with easiest process, adding that they would also submit a proposal to the concerned authorities in this regard.

She said that present government is seriously working for the empowerment of marginalized segment of society. She expressed the hope that concerned quarter should solve this issue on priority basis.

She opined that like other countries special persons must be facilitated in all aspects to bring them into mainstream.