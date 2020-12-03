PWDs demand for special attention during COVID-19 pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) have demanded of the concerned authorities to provide special attention to their needs in wake of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

"PWDs are the most vulnerable segments of society and they need share in all the relief measures being introduced at the government level to cope with the pandemic," Syed Sardar Ahmed Pirzada, a visually impaired person said while talking to APP.

"We always consider those in the category of vulnerable who are poor but the disabled persons are the most vulnerable as they lack capacity to move on during such crisis like situations", he lamented.

Sardar Pirzada said that in the under-developed countries, special policies were devised for the special persons during crisis situation but unfortunately PWDs who comprised over a significant chunk of the total population of the country (around 30 million according to the World Health Organization) neglected.

He said it was very unfortunate that Pakistan lacks proper data of disabled persons and still depending on the data compiled during 1998 census. "What kind of planning can be done for the development of disabled persons, if there is no accurate data available".

According to the estimates of most reliable international agencies, around 10 percent of the total population of under developed countries comprised over disabled persons.

Pirzada was of the view that the 18th amendment of the constitution was also an obstacle in pursuance of a uniform policy for the welfare of disabled persons as provincial government work in their own ways.

He mentioned that Punjab and Sindh governments have worked institutionally for the rights of PWDs in the previous years.

He said the parliament has also passed ICT Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act which is a welcoming move however such acts needs proper implementation.

He explained that the main disabilities include blindness, physical disability, deaf and dumb and mentally retarded while all these categories have further kinds.

He urged the government to ensure provision of protective kits for disabled, educate them through different awareness programs about the pandemic preventions, give them share in relief measures and arrange training of doctors to handle disabled especially mentally retarded or deaf and dumb if they are affected by this virus.

Another PWD (Deaf and Dumb), Mushtaq Butt, through his son said that the deaf and dump people, mostly having low literacy rate, can only understand the facts and preventive measures about Coronavirus through sign language while there was no such program on electronic or social media.

The deaf and dumb are vulnerable to the extent that if they develop symptoms of Coronavirus they could not even tell the others about their condition.

He urged the government to address the needs of deaf and dumb in the prevailing crisis by devising special sign language programs to educate them regarding preventive measures, include them in welfare initiatives and ensure training of doctors in sign language to treat them, if needed.

Sadia Zaman, a 45 year old wheelchair user, said her four limbs and body was affected due to a disease at the age of four years however she never lose hope to move forward in her life.

She completed her MSC International Relations and became Pakistan's first woman with disability who got job at President Secretariat on disabled quota.

She advised those faced with disabilities that "Never lose courage in life. When they will accept their disability and move forward with courage, nobody can defeat them. We, the disabled persons, are the best advocates of our own issues".

