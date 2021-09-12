PWDs for issuance of driving license

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The representatives of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have demanded issuance of special driving license for their safety on national highways and motorways.

In a statement, they said that PWDs driving is very much a real possibility, adding that with some special modifications to any vehicle, disable persons can drive very easily and safely among other drivers.

Daood, a deaf person said that a provision should be made for people with a hearing difficulty, physical disability or learning difficulty to allow additional time for learning, adding that special traffic signboards should be installed for the special persons on the national highways as well as motorways to make their journey safe.

A social activist Shabana Naureen also recommended driving licensing authorities to consider the demand of PWDs. She said that all provincial authorities should provide provision of driving license to PWDs.

She lauded the government for initiating various steps for the welfare and rights of PWDs. She said that Ministry of Communications and all provincial authorities should consider this demand.

She opined that special persons must be facilitated to make possible for them to move ahead in race of life.